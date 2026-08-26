Two recent interviewsWanted to make two recent interviews available to you allVinay Prasad MD MPHAug 26, 20266684ShareIf you support what I am doing, subscribeSubscribeToday for ReasonYesterday for Get the Check6684Share
The beauty of Dr Prasad: the ability to be critical without falling off the deep end.
Thank you!
Hi Vinay,
My review/hypothesis was recently published on the potential link between vaccinations and autism spectrum disorder.
https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v01n04a05/
My article reviews existing research on the role of viral infections in the etiology of ASD, and vaccines acting as a catalyst for the reactivation of dormant viral infections people already harboring.
Curious to hear your thoughts?
Thank you for your time.