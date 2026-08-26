Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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tracy's avatar
tracy
19h

The beauty of Dr Prasad: the ability to be critical without falling off the deep end.

Thank you!

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Matthew Cormier's avatar
Matthew Cormier
1d

Hi Vinay,

My review/hypothesis was recently published on the potential link between vaccinations and autism spectrum disorder.

https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v01n04a05/

My article reviews existing research on the role of viral infections in the etiology of ASD, and vaccines acting as a catalyst for the reactivation of dormant viral infections people already harboring.

Curious to hear your thoughts?

Thank you for your time.

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