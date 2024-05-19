I wrote repeatedly in 2021 that vaccine passports and mandates for the COVID19 vaccine were a bad idea. First, any adult who wanted to get a vaccine could, and no one had shown that forcing others to comply further benefitted a person who chose to get vaccinated themselves. In other words, why do you need Tim to do it, do it yourself, Johnny, if your are so worried.

Second, a longstanding principle of medical ethics says it is unethical to force someone to receive a personal medical product (ingest or inject) unless the benefit to third parties outweighs the loss of autonomy. CDC knew by summer 2021 that COVID vaccines could not halt transmission, and ergo all mandates past that date (aka all mandates) were unethical— they didn’t benefit third parties beyond the loss of autonomy.

Third, the punishment for failing to comply with a mandate has to be proportional to the harm. Loss of employment in an entire sector (health care) for years on end for not taking the vaccine is a death penalty for walking on the sidewalk. Original vaccine mandates had small fines.

Fourth, there was no exemption for having had COVID before, which means the person who set the policy can’t read data.

The people in the Biden administration who pushed mandates without exemptions — Murthy, Walensky, Fauci, Jha — got it wrong, and refused to listen to outside perspectives. As a result, trust in public health and vaccination is declining, and they have themselves to blame. Many Americans lost their jobs— and any subsequent health loss of this group (job loss is not good for health) can also be blamed on mandates (paper coming on this topic).

The 10th circuit court recently ruled on the University of Colorado’s vaccine mandate policy, and the university lost big time. There administrators set an indefensible policy. Let me explain, and in doing so, see what it can teach us….