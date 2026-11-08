Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Adam Ginensky's avatar
Adam Ginensky
21h

"Congrats on having more graduates than ever in one of the most unpopular, corrupt and unhelpful places in America." I wasn't sure if that meant Cornell or Congress.

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Cinder's avatar
Cinder
21h

Made me laugh out loud, but it is sad.

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