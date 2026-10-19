Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Laura Daly's avatar
Laura Daly
2h

Such an interesting take. Your topics are always unique, fascinating and thought provoking

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
2h

Vinay, Interesting points but not sure they are correct. Generative AI (I have to explain this so many times a day) is a correlation engine. It traverses tensors based on weights it determines during the process based on training sets and additional, added data. It largely agrees with the "progressives" for instance in part because they program it to do so, but also in part because its weighting of the massive training sets tends to favor "establishment" sources over other sources. This is how correlative platforms work.

Two things are mathematically impossible at some foundational level for generative AI: Completeness and Correctness. There is no truth model in generative AI and because tensor paths are unpredictable going forward and untraceable going backward there never will be. While they may (and do) contribute additional correlative insights on topics like this that further human contemplation, they cannot give "truth" ever because it does not exist. Why do law firms have MORE associates post-Harvey (a law AI engine) then before? Because while Harvey does fine work, a human has to check it for completeness and correctness. Missing a line on a schedule can have catastrophic consequences and those cannot be afforded.

Your math example illustrates something different. Generative AI succeeds best where there is an external verifier. A program compiles or it does not. An math result is provable or it is not. Health care data (on which your cases largely depend) is inconsistent, conflicting, coded/expressed differently by different people (try being a medical staff exec some time) -- even your own articles repeatedly stress how elusive "truth" is in medicine. There is no verifier in health care and likely never will be (although one can use cognitive AI -- but not generative AI--to build one for an individual patient). So the AI's conclusions about a study will be like yours -- informed, incomplete, an opinion of substance...but still a weighted correlation.

So will generative AI help? Surely it will further inform conversations as it already does. Will it give the "truth"...Nope. Just another version of it to join all the others.

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