Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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CindyY's avatar
CindyY
12h

Not sure whether to laugh or cry...

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
10h

Every word is true...but no one will listen.

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