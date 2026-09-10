Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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David Rzepczynski MD's avatar
David Rzepczynski MD
12h

As a gastroenterologist who has performed > 25,000 colonoscopies, I have seen and removed thousands of colon polyps. My ADR (adenomatous polyp detection rate) is 45-50% for screening colonoscopies. Adenomatous polyps as well sessile serrated polyps are the main precursors for the development of colon cancer. By finding those particular polyps and subsequent removal prevents colon cancer. However, the vast majority of colon polyps never develop into colon cancer. The population of the USA for ages 45-75 (the age recommended for colon cancer screening) is about 84.7 million. If my ADR reflects on the general population, then 40-42 million Americans harbor silent colon polyps. The incidence of colon cancer is about 155,000 yearly; therefore, most Americans will never develop colon cancer. The efforts of medicine should be channeled to identify individuals with the polyps that are higher risk for colon cancer development as opposed to mass screening.

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Prof Rod's avatar
Prof Rod
13h

Brilliant insight once again Vinay. Nothing like spending your life mimicking Sisyphus in your quest of opening people's minds, but someone has to do it!

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