Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
20h

I don’t think we’re ever going to find an answer in a pharmaceutical, though that is the system we have created. From the moment I arrived at the Mayo Clinic I knew my issues which turned out to be “a rare disease incurable brain cancer” was related to my teeth, which is a part of healthcare we ignore. We’ve created quite a system that ignores cause and will continue to ignore causes as long as we’re willing to pay it to create new drugs to find the cure.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
20h

Media has certainly conditioned us against science…media consumers get primed for demanding immediate answers, a true misunderstanding of science, and a mentality that promotes victimhood and shifts blame. In reality there is so much fluidity in disease, hopeful cures, and most importantly, we have to remember that each person is n=1. Perhaps that’s scarier for many.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture