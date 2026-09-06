A recent NYTimes op-ed made the case that the reason we don’t have more cures is no longer the science, but upstream trials bureaucracy within the the FDA. Data sharing, adaptive trials, platform trials, more flexibility can all help. I agree with some of this article, but think it oversimplifies and misses the elephant in the room.

Here is why we don’t have more cures.

The science is lacking. Contrary to the article— this remains an issue. It isn’t honest to pretend we have the science to “cure” every disease. Some diseases are caused by genes so large, and so broken, that we do not yet have a way to correct or insert or remedy the problem. Some diseases have targets, but our therapeutics cannot reach the target. Some diseases have targets that are shared by healthy tissue, and our therapies need more effort to be gated solely at the abnormality (LOH HLA CAR-T is trying to do this). Some diseases accumulate damage throughout a lifetime, so fixing the root cause might be too little too late. Some diseases are completely ill-understood. If I were to quantify the sources of not having more cures, I would say the number one problem remains: the science is lacking.

The science is misleading. Yes, we have science on a topic, and wow, it really looks like it has found the underlying error, but it is irreproducible, flawed, broken or worse. This matters because it is hard to train AI on these data and expect insights rather than confusion.

Early clinical trial regulations is broken in the USA. The central thesis of the author’s is definitely a factor. I am not sure adaptive trials are the answer. I think platform approaches can be better. I think some investigators, with proven track records, should be credentialled and be able to skip some FDA oversight. There are many efforts in this space, which we began at FDA.

Separate IRB boards. The author faults separate IRB boards as being redundant, but one irony she misses is often, despite several boards, none do a good job and unethical trials still happen. I would favor a single ethics clearance, but done competently.

Manufacturing standards are too onerous. I agree, and drafted many CMC flexibilities at FDA. It is a pity small companies do not often read and take advantage of them fully.

China is beating us. This is a double edged sword. Yes, you can try more things in China, and that means you can innovate faster, but also kill people in novel ways with failed drugs. China, spoiler alert, has a bit of a fraud problem. Hard to know what to trust with purely Chinese data, and that is why FDA has moved to reject 100% China registration studies.

Too many trials which actually don’t provide useful information. Not all trials give information. If I do a trial of 5 cancer patients, and I give each patient a different combination of drugs, and one has tumors shrink— have I proven anything? Maybe the other combinations would work in other people— I only tested in 1. Maybe the responder, responded because of one drug or a couple or all of them. One of the examples in the article- of a child with cancer who gets a bespoke MRNA vaccine in Germany- struck me as unpersuasive because I am unsure if the child was helped or hurt by the shot. More informative trials would be a boon, just giving things haphazardly is not science, it is Brian Johnson.