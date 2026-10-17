Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
6h

She would be very unhappy if she reads #5 on your list. She’s a master manipulator alright; I’m thinking that she believed her lies so deeply - and likely still does - that it will be impossible for her to understand why she gets to spend jail time thinking about it.

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Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
6h

I immensely enjoy your critiques of books and films. You are a great writer, Vinay.

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