There is a new paper in JAMA from the French, which tries to compare the damage from COVID myocarditis against idiopathic or conventional myocarditis.

I will discuss it more in a future post, but that question is a bit boring. It would be like if someone invented a hovercraft and then compared hovercraft injuries to airplane crash injuries. Sure, hovercraft injuries may be less severe, but I still don’t want to be injured in your hovercraft!

But buried in the supplement is something more interesting. Remember, we have long debated which is worse: myocarditis from vaccination or myocarditis from COVID (without vaccination). Shown in the figure.

One important point however is that vaccines don’t stop COVID transmission, and if you take the vaccinated pathway, you can get both! Well, these authors accidentally reveal the information in the Supplementary Appendix. Here are the numbers from France (these are hospitalizations)

The paper doesn’t say the DENOMINATOR. So these are raw counts. You would have to postulate an 80% vaccination rate for these 2 to be roughly equal (which is probably pretty close to what they got in France*). But remember, this is not AGE ADJUSTED.

If they authors released the information by age group, it would be OBVIOUS that for young men, vaccination and boosting leads to WAY more myocarditis.

*Let’s do some math to try to guess about denominators. In France 55 million people / 67 million got at least 1 covid shot = 82%. But not all of those were mRNA, AZ and J&J were also given. PS It would be easy to figure out but sadly…..