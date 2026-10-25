Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Timothy Kaselitz's avatar
Timothy Kaselitz
9h

Our university pays for an upgraded version of Claude…I’ve tried to implement it in my work and have found it overhyped and underwhelming. There was an initial “gee whiz” period, after that has subsided it has not proven very useful for me. I do use it for completing annoying administrative paperwork that I don’t care about. But anything that I do care about, I do myself. After all, if I didn’t bother to write it, why should you bother to read it.

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medstudent's avatar
medstudent
9hEdited

it is refreshing to see people putting their own skin in the game... unlike the pols (obama, gates, Gore, sanders) who fly around in private jets, on the waterfront estates crowing climate change nonsense

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