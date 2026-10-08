An interview with Dr. Vinay Prasad

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2241An interview with Dr. Vinay PrasadA recording from Vinay Prasad MD MPH and Alex Berenson's live videoVinay Prasad MD MPH and Alex BerensonOct 08, 20262241ShareTranscriptGet more from Vinay Prasad MD MPH in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksVinay Prasad's Substack PodcastMedicine, Oncology, Health PolicyMedicine, Oncology, Health PolicySubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeVinay Prasad MD MPHAlex BerensonWrites Unreported Truths SubscribeRecent EpisodesMulicancer early detection testsSep 23 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHHow to think about confidence intervals and p valuesSep 21 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHMy interview for the Doctors LoungeSep 1 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHJason Arday, Nathan Cofnas, Cambridge, Ghent and NEJM VoicesAug 22 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHFormer Covid Czar says lab leak, and who is responsible for decisions politicians or scientistAug 7 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHAnthony FauciAug 2 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHHow much fraud is there in academic medicine?Jul 11 • Vinay Prasad MD MPH