Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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An interview with Dr. Vinay Prasad

A recording from Vinay Prasad MD MPH and Alex Berenson's live video
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Vinay Prasad MD MPH and Alex Berenson
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