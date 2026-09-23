Mulicancer early detection tests

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.211Mulicancer early detection testsWhat you need to knowVinay Prasad MD MPHSep 23, 2026211ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksVinay Prasad's Substack PodcastMedicine, Oncology, Health PolicyMedicine, Oncology, Health PolicySubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeVinay Prasad MD MPHRecent EpisodesHow to think about confidence intervals and p valuesSep 21 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHMy interview for the Doctors LoungeSep 1 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHJason Arday, Nathan Cofnas, Cambridge, Ghent and NEJM VoicesAug 22 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHFormer Covid Czar says lab leak, and who is responsible for decisions politicians or scientistAug 7 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHAnthony FauciAug 2 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHHow much fraud is there in academic medicine?Jul 11 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHShould you take an SSRI for 40+ years?Jul 9 • Vinay Prasad MD MPH