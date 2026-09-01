My interview for the Doctors Lounge

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/592My interview for the Doctors LoungeVinay Prasad MD MPHSep 01, 2026592ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksVinay Prasad's Substack PodcastMedicine, Oncology, Health PolicyMedicine, Oncology, Health PolicySubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeVinay Prasad MD MPHRecent EpisodesJason Arday, Nathan Cofnas, Cambridge, Ghent and NEJM VoicesAug 22 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHFormer Covid Czar says lab leak, and who is responsible for decisions politicians or scientistAug 7 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHAnthony FauciAug 2 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHHow much fraud is there in academic medicine?Jul 11 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHShould you take an SSRI for 40+ years?Jul 9 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHRFK Jr for HHS secretary!Nov 16, 2024 • Vinay Prasad MD MPHWhen Medical Evidence ExpiresMay 17, 2024 • Vinay Prasad MD MPH