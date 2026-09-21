Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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How to think about confidence intervals and p values

Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

For prospective randomized studies when alpha is split…

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