Joe Biden surprised me this week when he awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Moderna and Pfizer, an award typically given to individuals, but sometimes given to organizations. This decision further cements the current administration’s role as sell outs to the pharmaceutical industry. Here I will give 10 reasons why this was a bad idea.

By awarding Moderna and Pfizer but not J&J and AZ, the current administration essentially admits that the adenoviral vector products were dangerous. Many young people died from these products and this administration, and many public health experts, lied about the risks of VITT. The mantra that the ‘best vaccine is the one you get’ was yet another lie perpetuated by this administration. Moderna and Pfizer are corporations that have failed to meet the post market commitments. They have failed to study subclinical myocarditis. This conduct is shameful and they should be fined or worse. It also represents FDA failure.

These companies have already made 100 billion dollars from these products. Most of that directly paid for by the taxpayer. They do not need a medal. The key sequencing of the virus was not done by companies. The companies sell an annual mRNA product that has no reliable data. This product is given to babies. There is no evidence that it helps. No one benefits from this medal. Supporters of Pfizer and Moderna did not ask for a medal (just more money) and critics will be offended. Many Americans lost their jobs over unethical vaccine mandates. They should be reinstated, and have back pay. This medal is an insult to them. Scott Gottlieb former FDA and Pfizer Board member colluded with social media to suppress criticism of vaccines. This is Unamerican. This medal can be seen as rewarding that behavior. Some Americans were injured and killed by these products.

10 We don't even know who gave the medal. Biden’s cognition is questionable. It is possible the medal was given by a staffer who is planning a future lucrative career at one of these companies. That would constitute the worst sort of selling out.

In conclusion, the Biden’s administration’s decision to give a medal to a company that already has 100 billion dollars and makes an unproven annual product will irritate some, and serves no positive purpose. This cycle pharma donated more money to Kamala than Trump. Pro Pharma policies may now be seen as a core tenet of Democrats, as in this case.

