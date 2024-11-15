Ashish Jha is on X complaining about RFK Jr. What he doesn’t say is that without his anti-science, pro-corporatist work in the Biden administration, RFK Jr would not be possible. First, here is what Ashish says:

Now, consider Ashish’s track record. This video is telling from Congress. David Zweig the journalist argues (correctly) that schools should have reopened early, as they did across Europe and that cloth masking kids doesn’t work (also correct). Ashish then comes on to describe his credentials and state that no expert questions whether masking kids works. That was dishonest and incorrect. Watch the clip, its typical of Jha.

Ashish’s TV appearances and obsequious flattery brought him to the attention the Biden team who made him COVID Czar. There he worked to push Pfizer’s drug Paxlovid, which Biden’s team bought prior to initial trial data. He pushed it to populations where it had not shown a benefit, e.g. vaccinated and young. He did this knowing that the best available randomized trial for this population Epic-SR did not work. Later, he praised Biden for taking Paxlovid a second time, there was again no evidence to support this claim.

When fall boosters were rolled out, FDA could have demanded a randomized trial. They did not. As such, recommending these boosters was dangerous, particularly in younger populations or those who had COVID. But that didn’t stop Ashish from again promoting corporate interests.

He said that is why God gave us two arms.

Ashish Jha abandoned science long ago to increase Pfizer’s profits. That betrayal has led to the distrust that faces America, and has given RFK Jr and Trump a mandate. In some ways, God gave American’s two arms: one to vote for Trump and the other to give thumbs up to RFK Jr.

Unlike Ashish, RFK Jr. is staunchly opposed to pharmaceutical firms and corporate capture, and make no mistake— Ashish’s advocacy of Paxlovid and boosters for young populations (a recommendation that defied Europe) is fundamentally anti-science, corporatist behavior. I have fact checked RFK Jr elsewhere, but on the topic of insidious corporate influence on science, he is spot on.

Other scientists understand how Biden appointees were the one who poisoned trust. Here Dr Smelkinson alludes to the fact that Rochelle Walensky coordinated CDC guidance with the teachers unions to help aid them in their quest to not work in person.

Finally, here is Peter Marks from FDA criticizing RFK Jr. But the problem is he is anti-science. He pressured Gruber and Krause to grant BLA to covid vaccines before they felt it was ready, so that Biden could advance a mandate. That vaccine mandate did more to poison trust in vaccines than anything RFK Jr ever did.

In short, Ashish Jha has no ability to speak for science, because he abandoned science long ago for political and personal gain.