In the wake of the election, a number of doctors have moved off of X towards third party sites like Bluesky or Mastodon or Threads. I made a joke on X about their departure.

To me what is really fascinating is that these doctors didn’t leave when Elon took over, which would arguably be a principled stance, instead they only left when the election did not go there way. It seems childish to me, like refusing to play a game only after you lose. I would guess there is a strong correlation between doctors who promoted masking 2 year olds and those who left X.

John Burn-Murdoch from the Financial Times appears to have left as well. He made this figure and posted there

But here is the obvious reply:

It was also reported this week that Kamala Harris famously did not appear on Joe Rogan because she felt it would anger progressive staff who work for her.

It is also reported that her team wanted Rogan to agree to not discuss certain topics like marijuana legalization. This suggestion is absurd for anyone who has listened to the show. Rogan interviews are far ranging and the beauty is the unscriptedness.

Whether you like it or not, millions listen to Joe Rogan. His viewership is larger than the New York Times and CNN. And whether you like it or not, more people read X than bluesky or mastodon.

There is a common thread here: people with far left ideology hold the belief that we cannot engage with anyone with whom we don’t agree 100%. They are willing to cling to this view, even when it is self-defeating. Even when it means that millions of impressionable voters won’t hear your pitch, and millions of readers won’t hear your message.

I suppose that is a good thing because it means that the delusion will extinguish itself with time; the problem is: in the meantime, it is destroying academic institutions, which use this doctrine to avoid talking about things that matter.