Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Russell Hogg's avatar
Russell Hogg
14h

Having just yesterday got part two of my shingles vaccine I was doubly disappointed here. Apparently I am no less likely to get dementia and Dr Prasad won’t reveal the important bit. Is it good at preventing shingles? I had shingles about eight years ago and didn’t much enjoy it.

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
7h

Why do doctors not tell their patients to be aware of symptoms of shingles and, if they have them, to call and get an Rx for Valtrex and take it immediately?! It’s similar to Malarone to prevent malaria when traveling—the same drug is used to treat malaria, so why not wait and take it IF you need it? Enough with these vaccines—which have side effects for many people—when an easy to get treatment is available.

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