Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Dr. K
Jun 18

Vinay, So glad to see you writing again...your level-headed analysis has been deeply missed. This entire arc on dementia is so prima facie absurd it is difficult to know what to say when people bring it up. Thanks for fighting the good fight once again.

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Connie
Jun 18

Not a doctor, but I love your analysis, skepticism, and cheekiness.

And the best line: “Show me a healthy person, and I will show you someone who hasn’t gotten enough tests.”

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