By the fall of 2021, the Biden administration knew a few things. First, the CDC had reports as early as the spring of that year that the covid-19 vaccine could not halt transmission. People who had been vaccinated were developing covid-19. They spread it to other people who had been vaccinated.

Second, the Biden administration knew that long-standing principles of medical ethics suggest that we cannot compel individuals to receive medical products unless those products benefit third parties to such an extent that it makes loss of autonomy acceptable.

Third, they knew that the covid-19 vaccine was a novel platform, and the full safety profile had not yet been characterized. They were concerns about myocarditis, and we did not know the optimal dosing strategies.

Fourth, they knew that people who had already had covid-19 had abysmally low rates of getting severely ill if they were acquire it a second time. And they had no idea if these people benefit from vaccination.

Fifth, they knew that covid-19 vaccination was a charged issue, and some people felt very strongly about not getting it.

Against this backdrop they decided to move forward with a covid-19 vaccine mandate. They use the bully pulpit to persuade universities and other employers to mandate the vaccine. They used OSHA statutes to mandate the vaccine. And then they used the power of the federal government to mandated for all healthcare workers. This was unethical and foolish.

Vaccine mandates have to have a punishment. In the past, they have been small fines. In this case the punishment was termination. And as a result, thousands of federal employees were terminated from the government. Accurate statistics are not available.

Notably, the media never discussed these people. They were unemployed, thrown out of the military, and forced to seek other employment. I don't recall a single interview with a person like this on MSNBC.

Fast forward. Elon and Doge are laying off federal workers. From an outside perspective It's difficult to know if these are the least productive workers, or if instead they are being chosen at random. Meanwhile, the news media is aghast at this situation. They have many people coming on television to talk about what it's like to be fired.

In many ways, streamlining an organization by layoffs at random is preferable to streamlining an organization by compelling an unproven medical intervention. The former may feel unfair to people, but it is random. The latter is targeted and will lead to a specific backlash, which we are seeing. That is: people are distrustful of all vaccines now. This was entirely predictable, and I predicted it.

How the media covers the federal government firing employees is different if that is for an unproven medical intervention, versus meant to make the organization work more efficiently. That is the Crux of the issue. That is the inherent dishonesty of the media.

If you believe in what I'm doing subscribe