Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Keith's avatar
Keith
19h

Common sense. Also, if you had to devise with a way to make people even MORE skeptical that these vaccines are just a way to generate revenue for big pharma and kickbacks for the doctors and hospitals that push them... you would devise this policy!

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Christian Anon's avatar
Christian Anon
18h

3 years ago, my kiddo (then aged 5) had an atrial septal defect repaired via open heart surgery. We were offered a flu shot for him IN THE ICU, within hours of his emerging from the OR. Of course we declined, but when the discharge paperwork came, one of the instructions was “no vaccinations for 2 months.” 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

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