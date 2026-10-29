Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Veverly Harrison-Smith's avatar
Veverly Harrison-Smith
20h

IMO, ChatGPT is not responsible for that woman's death. Those who use AI technology must understand that it is a TOOL to use with caution. In addition, ChatGPT has a disclaimer stating that it can make MISTAKES. AI is not a reason to ignore or bypass one's common sense and critical thinking skills! We must question and challenge everything, including AI!!!

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AM Schimberg's avatar
AM Schimberg
20h

There is a huge problem in that no one wants to be held responsible for anything. It's always someone else's fault!

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