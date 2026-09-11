Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
31m

Fear mongering media is so predictable now that I feel AI will (and should) just kill the BS churnalism that tries to pass for journalism. Y2K killed any trust I barely had for media. Thank you for some sense. Just when I think I couldn’t dislike the media more….

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Vijay Gupta's avatar
Vijay Gupta
1h

AI won't kill us all. Maybe it will kill some of us, or many of us, but certainly not all.

And AI certainly will not cure all diseases because nothing can ever cure all diseases.

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