Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom F's avatar
Tom F
8h

What is the evidence that ANY group received a net benefit from any of the covid vaxxes? I haven't seen any convincing, methodologically sound evidence. Please share if you have.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
7h

Vinay, You missed the entire reason that the spikeshots are on the children's schedule -- This is the only way you get complete liability protection. If you take if off the children's schedule, than all of the adults harmed by the shot (and there are thousands, perhaps millions) will be able to sue the pharma's like they can do with any other drug. This will be a tsunami unlike those never seen before.

The shots are on the children's schedule not because anyone (even at CDC) thought they had any value. (My friends at CDC tell me everyone has always known that). They are there to protect pharma from suits from non-child recipients.

This is why they have not already been removed even by people like RFK Jr. who knows they should be. The economic and political ramifications are profound.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vinay Prasad
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture