Kennedy might pull the COVID shot for kids: Good!!!
If the CDC doesn't pull it, it is a problem
The media coverage of changes around COVID-19 vaccination speaks poorly of the media. First make no mistake: the CDC should ABSOLUTELY remove COVID-19 from the Childhood Immunization schedule. It if stays, it shows the United States is a corrupt country: because there is no randomized evidence that kids ever benefit (in terms of real clinical outcomes) from this shot, and no evidence of any sort that a kid born today will need one in the future, and this shot earns some companies money.
Yet, in the article, I was disappointed to read this quote by Paul Offit, whom I generally respect.
“It’s like in Jurassic Park, when the Tyrannosaurus rex keeps checking where in the fence is a weakness,” said Paul Offit, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “He could do a lot of harm. I think he will do a lot of harm unless somebody stops him.”
Removing an unproven vaccine from the schedule, and one that is widely not accepted in Europe is not akin to letting a t-rex escape, but rather an important course correction. Medicine must admit when we make mistakes. If anything, removing unnecessary shots from the childhood schedule will bring focus to the necessary ones, such as measles.
Next, look at this. The CDC is finally contemplating what it should have done ALL ALONG. The COVID shot should only ever have been recommended to populations with a net benefit.
It is astonishing that this is remotely controversial. As you well, know, I, and some of my colleagues, have been saying this all along.
What is the evidence that ANY group received a net benefit from any of the covid vaxxes? I haven't seen any convincing, methodologically sound evidence. Please share if you have.
Vinay, You missed the entire reason that the spikeshots are on the children's schedule -- This is the only way you get complete liability protection. If you take if off the children's schedule, than all of the adults harmed by the shot (and there are thousands, perhaps millions) will be able to sue the pharma's like they can do with any other drug. This will be a tsunami unlike those never seen before.
The shots are on the children's schedule not because anyone (even at CDC) thought they had any value. (My friends at CDC tell me everyone has always known that). They are there to protect pharma from suits from non-child recipients.
This is why they have not already been removed even by people like RFK Jr. who knows they should be. The economic and political ramifications are profound.