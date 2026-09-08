Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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KTonCapeCod's avatar
KTonCapeCod
1d

I am team sun. Love that. Could you do a blog on sunscreen. People keep telling you to use it but has the data shown a reduction in skin cancer? Or are we finding things as a result of diligence, access to care, CYA? I had two spots that the dermatologist told me we should cut out. I said I wanted to wait because the results were inconclusive. He said well we tell you to cut it out to cover our asses. Waiting is fine. A year later, the same area they took the biopsies from, totally fine an no need to worry. I think this is a money making scheme?!

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Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
1d

Clearly some of these fellas need to just pick up a guitar and sing. I’m 61 and meh looking - plus I have a spina bifida L5/S1 body that’s had a load of surgeries…but dammit I can still drop my bride’s panties with a song. 😍

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