Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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MJ's avatar
MJ
20h

Reformed scientist here; this article is absolutely on the button. Needed to be said -- well done.

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SMF's avatar
SMF
16h

The Nobel Prize is a joke for the omission of Orville and Wilbur Wright. It is a bigger joke for the so-called Peace Prize; Gore, Obama, Yasser Arafat.....sorry, still laughing.

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