Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
2h

Vinay, Inspired piece. The two things about public health is that vanishingly little of it serves the public and even less serves health. It should all be shut down and rebuilt from scratch -- or just left shut down if they cannot get there.

Health care is an n of 1 endeavor. Attempting to get beyond that is a difficult endeavor prima facie. Lying about it all (either by omission of important topics) or by actually lying "it will protect you and your grandmother" is an utterly irresponsible failure of morality and any underlying pretension that anything in public health is about health or the public.

You are right. It has become a political (and only a political) roadshow that serves one party and none of the public.

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Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
1hEdited

As Dr. K knows, I watched “public health” fuel the opiate epidemic. Then add the political edge. I also agree. Public health just needs to be completely shut down. I’ll stick with my PCP who helps design my care WITH me. And since my grandmothers are dead, I don’t much care for emotion baiting. They know that FEAR sells. That’s why I truly loathe the faction.

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