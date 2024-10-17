First. Watch my Emory debate with Carlos Del Rio

https://youtu.be/u5p5ONZmMNk?si=mgSXJTs7iaFLOfJE

Available at that link

Now the piece..

Starting Nov 1, a number of Bay area counties will reimplement mask mandates. A 2 year old will soon be forced to mask in the gift shop of a hospital in Santa Clara county for example.

We should be very worried about the role and accountability of public health.

First, to be clear, there is no high level evidence this policy slows the spread of respiratory viruses either in hospitals or in communities.

Second, there appears to be no justification for why this starts Nov 1. The summer covid bump has recently subsided, and there is nothing magical about November.

Third, there appears to be no consideration for the harms of the policy, including dehumanization, loss of morale and trust in public health.

Fourth, it is no coincidence that the counties and locales doing this are extremely left of center. Masking is a delusion that has captured the left.

What can we do?

Guidelines typically have a carve out for people who can't tolerate masks, and last I checked that can be any of us. I would encourage people to develop an intolerance to masks. It's fair to say that kids aren't able to do it.

Next. I think you should write to your politicians and public health departments and demand they provide evidence for this policy.

Third. Take your business elsewhere. There are lots of hospitals that give second opinions, no need to go to Stanford.

Fourth. If you work in a hospital, hold a conference to discuss the evidence for these policies.

Many lament loss of trust in public health but lately I have come to think it might be a good thing. If public health means arbitrarily imposing restrictions even on young people with no credible data, and no plans to generate that data, then it should not be taken seriously.