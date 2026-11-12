Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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SteveSr's avatar
SteveSr
6h

Agree with your take on it, people should apply their own values and priorities and make their choice. Very little effect on outcomes one way or the other. For me, 77 on no meds, I’ll stay pill-free and spend my time enjoying my good health rather than trying to squeeze another minuscule fraction of risk reduction out of my daily routine.

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Catharine Crockett's avatar
Catharine Crockett
8h

Almost 70yo newly retired ophthalmologist. Never smoker. Currently walking 4-5 mi/day and lifting wts for 1 hr 3x/wk. Cholesterol 269 (always high). HDL 101(115 and 106 previous 2 years with ratio 2.7, but even when I was running marathons it was high in my 30's and 40's. Seems to be familial as sisters have the same and mother did. Father's side CV risks for sure though. Paternal gm died of CVA and perhaps gf). PCP was going to put me on statin but we did coronary calcium scan and it was zero 3 yrs ago. I do have some plaque in one carotid per am U/S done in his office a few yrs ago. 70 doesn't feel old to me and I don't want to live my retirement with a stroke so what do you think??? I may be repeating my carotid U/S...not sure how good an office one is though without a radiologist.

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