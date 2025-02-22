The DOJ is investigating how many crimes are committed with masks on
Community masks don't slow respiratory viruses; they do hide identities. The DOJ is investigating
Last week the Department of Justice requested information on the number of crimes committed with face masks.
Let's recap the facts
Prior to the covid-19 pandemic, the evidence was clear that community mask wearing did not slow the spread of respiratory viruses. The CDC, the WHO and Anthony Fauci all advised against it.
Then in March and April of 2020, due to a propaganda campaign, largely led by folks unaccustomed to evidence-based medicine, major organizations changed their position, though the evidence did not change. They went further and recommended cloth masks.
Then during the pandemic 4 RCTs were completed. Bangladesh is a negative trial for cloth and negative, accounting for concealment bias, for surgical. DanMask is negative. GB was unhelpful as was a recent BMJ paper I discussed on SM last summer.
Gradually, sensible people stopped masking and came to believe that mask mandates were unhelpful. Increasingly, people who continued to masks were those who benefit from anonymity, including criminals.
By the summer of 2024, a number of cities sought to outlaw public masking and by the fall of 2024, a number of schools made strict policies that one cannot mask to shield one's identity.
Wearing a mask in public has never shown it can improve health outcomes nor avert respiratory viruses. It has been utilized by many criminals and has made detection more difficult.
It is against this context that the DOJ is requesting this information. To me, normalizing mask wearing is a public health mistake. There is no strong evidence it ever helped, no evidence it currently helps, and clear downsides including impairing human relations and shielding crime. It is a good thing the DOJ will seeking to quantify this.
The biggest crime produced by mask is Fauci’s.
Can you have Dr. Z tell this to Dr. Offit next time he sees him? They are still masking at CHOP for certain symptoms and you see the staff largely masking. We go to a CHOP satellite office for primary care and it annoys me. I know there will always be some who mask from now on, but we can try to at least combat bad policy! For the record I did mask when we didn't (or I didn't) know better but I was a skeptic. It would be great if we could get this messaging out by someone most will believe