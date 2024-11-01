I recently looked through the last few years of inductees to the National Academy of Medicine and noticed something striking. Most did not comment about COVID19 policy, but among those who did or played a more active role, the only people inducted were those who were incorrect.

Trish Greenhalgh famously promoted cloth masking. She argued for outdoor cloth masking and famously said she put a panty liner (clean, obvs) into the mask. This is a strategy that lacked evidence, and appears dramatic.

She also was famously pro silence

I won’t revisit Rochelle.

Peter Marks rammed annual boosters through the FDA’s processes, pushed a full BLA under political pressure from the Biden administration, just so mandates could be implemented. His track record is very poor.

Megan Ranney’s twitter feed was a steady stream of propaganda about masking. Here she promoted the Cowger paper, which we have shown fails to replicate.

Here Megan wrongly said that boosting should be done for everyone. It was harmful for young men, as we proved. All the other recommendations are poor. Testing had no value in 2022.

There are a few more people below, but let me come to my main point.

The National Academy of Medicine has been captured by a certain ideology. It is only rewarding faculty who were pro-masking, pro-mandates, pro-toddler masking, pro-school closure, pro-lockdown, pro-natural viral origin, and pro-Fauci. It is more of a loyalty test than an institution that works to assess merit.

This is a big problem. The more we lose institutions to ideology, the worse we will do in the future. Public health deserves to lose your trust, until it commits to being ideologically balanced.