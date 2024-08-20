I recently saw this absurd policy from the Harris campaign.

The CDC, proud sponsors of ‘lets make 2 year olds mask in day care except when they nap’ recommends COVID shots annually for everyone, even if they have had COVID many, many times.

Of course the CDC is wrong. They have no data that repeat doses improve clinical outcomes for *all people*. Worse, the harms of annual boosters likely are larger than benefits for young people, and people who had COVID. It is possible a repeat dose helps a nursing home patient, but even here there is no data, and I am not sure it does. A better policy would be to not recommend COVID boosters to anyone until the company runs an appropriate randomized study.

The CDC is also out of step with Americans who retain common sense. Most do not get annual vaccines. For young men, we proved that repeat doses are HARMFUL.

For these reasons, it is clear, the Harris administration is recommending an anti-science medical intervention as condition of employment. I always hear how anti-science politicians can be, and this is clear evidence that is true. Likely their policy is just because irrational covid fear and love of unproven boosters are two faddish ideas among the extreme progressive wing of their party and they are catering to this. It is just a shame that they don’t have the courage to educate their supporters instead.