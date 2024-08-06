Trust in doctors and hospitals is down;
Given the extent of the dishonesty, it is still too high
A new survey is out in JAMA Network Open about trust in doctors and hospitals over time
Here is the key figure, trust is falling
Trust is entirely absent among Republicans, and stronger among Democrats.
Many are surprised that trust is low, but I am surprised that it is not lower still. Here is a short list of reasons why no one trusts doctors and hospitals and public health.
Officials repeatedly lied about the efficacy of cloth masks. Pre pandemic we knew they didn't work
Officials lied about the efficacy of masking mandates. Many studies show no effect.
Officials lied about the origins. They created false consensus and halted debate on platforms like Facebook
Officials closed beaches and parks and playgrounds.
Officials closed small shops but allowed big chains to remain open. Even when they sold the same things.
Officials closed churches while businesses were open (assault on religion).
Officials banned outdoor funerals (NY City)
Officials prevented loved ones from visiting people dying (not of COVID)
Hospitals prevented visitors (even 1 parent at a time and no siblings) when a little boy died of leukemia.
Officials closed schools and Fauci and others repeatedly lied about risks to kids.
They kept schools closed even as Sweden reopened
Officials lied to keep schools closed in fall 2020, DeSantis reopened
Officials lied that double masking is superior to single masking
Officials lied that community masking has evidence of efficacy
Officials inappropriately altered Cochrane’s conclusions
Officials ran zero randomized trials of masking, schools, cohorting, or distance
Officials lied about 6ft of distancing which prevented reopenings
Officials lied about the efficacy of remdesivir and Paxlovid
Officials did not run studies of COVID vaccines to assess transmission
By summer 2021, it was known vaccines could not halt transmission and yet officials continued use of vaccine passport in restaurants and mandates
Officials ignored VITT
Officials ignored and lied about myocarditis. Walensky probably lied in spring 2021 when she said she did not see the signal
Officials lied about the benefits of vaccines in people with prior COVID (none are proven)
Officials lied about natural immunity
Officials did not lower or spread doses in young men
Moderna has still not completed post marketing studies
Peter Marks pressured Gruber and Krause to leave FDA
Ashish Jha pushed repeat boosters in toddlers who had COVID
Ashish Jha has repeatedly lied about Paxlovid efficacy in people with prior COVID and vaccination.
Government colluded with social media to prevent exposure of their lies.
The AAP and CDC forced little 2 year olds to wear ineffective cloth masks for hours
Biden enforced this in Headstart
Given these facts trust should be 0%. The only reason trust varied by political party is one party has still not been honest with its members.
As a practicing physician and occasional patient, I think there’s too much focus on Covid as the main factor in mistrust. Most people don’t know anything about RCTs, etc. What they and I know is that medical practice is uncaring, fragmented, expensive, non-transparent, and profit driven. Let’s not forget that the curves begin with about 30% mistrust before the pandemic. Covid was the final straw, but even without a pandemic, trust can only go down.
Great list of lies. MSM and DNC pushed all of them, yet half the country still trust them and wants to vote for them. Are there any cures for the mind virus?