A new survey is out in JAMA Network Open about trust in doctors and hospitals over time

Here is the key figure, trust is falling

Trust is entirely absent among Republicans, and stronger among Democrats.

Many are surprised that trust is low, but I am surprised that it is not lower still. Here is a short list of reasons why no one trusts doctors and hospitals and public health.

Officials repeatedly lied about the efficacy of cloth masks. Pre pandemic we knew they didn't work Officials lied about the efficacy of masking mandates. Many studies show no effect. Officials lied about the origins. They created false consensus and halted debate on platforms like Facebook Officials closed beaches and parks and playgrounds. Officials closed small shops but allowed big chains to remain open. Even when they sold the same things. Officials closed churches while businesses were open (assault on religion). Officials banned outdoor funerals (NY City) Officials prevented loved ones from visiting people dying (not of COVID) Hospitals prevented visitors (even 1 parent at a time and no siblings) when a little boy died of leukemia. Officials closed schools and Fauci and others repeatedly lied about risks to kids. They kept schools closed even as Sweden reopened Officials lied to keep schools closed in fall 2020, DeSantis reopened Officials lied that double masking is superior to single masking Officials lied that community masking has evidence of efficacy Officials inappropriately altered Cochrane’s conclusions Officials ran zero randomized trials of masking, schools, cohorting, or distance Officials lied about 6ft of distancing which prevented reopenings Officials lied about the efficacy of remdesivir and Paxlovid Officials did not run studies of COVID vaccines to assess transmission By summer 2021, it was known vaccines could not halt transmission and yet officials continued use of vaccine passport in restaurants and mandates Officials ignored VITT Officials ignored and lied about myocarditis. Walensky probably lied in spring 2021 when she said she did not see the signal Officials lied about the benefits of vaccines in people with prior COVID (none are proven) Officials lied about natural immunity Officials did not lower or spread doses in young men Moderna has still not completed post marketing studies Peter Marks pressured Gruber and Krause to leave FDA Ashish Jha pushed repeat boosters in toddlers who had COVID Ashish Jha has repeatedly lied about Paxlovid efficacy in people with prior COVID and vaccination. Government colluded with social media to prevent exposure of their lies. The AAP and CDC forced little 2 year olds to wear ineffective cloth masks for hours Biden enforced this in Headstart

Given these facts trust should be 0%. The only reason trust varied by political party is one party has still not been honest with its members.