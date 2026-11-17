I’ve read many lay-press articles about measles in America in 2026. Obviously, measles is preventable with the MMR vaccine, and, some Americans have declined to receive the shot. That’s a mistake.

At the same time, the media and public wants to know: Who is at fault for the recent outbreak? Is it recent political events?

I offer 4 questions that you can ask AI to help you reach the answer. Strangely, I am not aware of a single news reporter who did this. It takes just 5 minutes on Astra.

Question 1: What is the age distribution of cases of measles in 2026 America?

(note: many more cases are unreported)

Question 2: What percent of cases are among the unvaccinated?

Question 3: At what age is the MMR vaccine recommended?

Therefore, (Q4) in what year did people miss the first MMR vaccine in order to be unvaccinated to have measles in 2026, construct a distribution

What does AI conclude?

“[M]uch of the relevant vaccination history predates Trump’s presidency and Kennedy’s tenure as health secretary. It would be inaccurate to attribute those earlier childhood vaccination gaps to their actions in those offices.”

That’s odd.

Last AI prompt:

“You mention declining rates over the last 5 years, can you plot those rates and run a change in slope analysis for Biden turning into the Trump presidency”

AI’s intepretation: “the decline predates the transition and shows no observed acceleration afterward.”

Strange, that isn’t what the media and ‘experts’ say.