I recently criticized a study in Nature Communication, which was a flawed observational study with residual confounding and time-zero issues. Vin Gupta, the correspondent for MSNBC pushed the study’s conclusions uncritically.

I got curious, and reviewed Dr. Gupta’s other published stances. Wow….

This was his take after the disastrous first debate. Mr. Biden would later drop out of the race.

This statement was incorrect.

Also incorrect.

Incorrect— because Florida kept schools open and did not do substantively worse than anyone else.

This was also incorrect.

I will leave it to readers to draw their own conclusions as to why MS NBC employs this commenter.