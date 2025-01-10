Recently the Hill reported that some Democrat Senators are open to voting for RFK Jr.

I am not surprised to see these include Bernie and Fetterman. Both of these men realize that RFK Jr is the most realistic chance of improving Americans food (moving beyond processed shit), ending subsidies for cheap calories, and banning potentially harmful chemicals. Booker is apparently a third potential vote.

What about polio and measles? Won't these offset gains? When it comes to measles, there will be outbreaks— with or without Kennedy. That is inevitable. The uptake of MMR will diminish bc trust was poisoned by COVID. The CDC made a huge error adding COVID to the routine childhood immunization schedule, and public health failures have bred vaccine hesitancy. For this reason I suspect measles is inevitable. Yet, when it comes to polio, I am more skeptical of its reoccurrence in America. Pertussis however may also recur.

While infectious disease is one aspect of health, we cannot forget that a much larger driver of life years lost in America is chronic disease catalyzed by poor diet, exercise and potentially exacerbated by exposure to dubious and ubiquitous chemicals and plastic products. RFK Jr is the only HHS candidate who will tackle the latter.

To me, what is surprising is that more Democrats will not vote for him. I think that is because they put greater salience on improbable outcomes (widespread polio) over concern for much more probable harms (continued obesity and inactivity trends). I suspect also partisan politics and groupthink play a large role.

Fetterman has impressed me lately with many prescient comments in interviews. I suspect he has a political knack and my prediction is that he will vote to confirm RFK Jr. How many Dems follow suit remains unknown.