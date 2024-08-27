Zuckerberg admits Biden administration pressured him to remove COVID content
The most dangerous threat we face
In a letter to Congress, Zuckerberg admits the Biden administration pressured him to remove content from Facebook.
Read his own words.
This is probably one of the most concerning things happening today.
One political party believes they speak on behalf of science. Although their predecessor helped developed a covid-19 vaccine in record time (OWS), they were tasked with distributing it.
The distribution was marked with nothing but errors. They pursued two doses in fewer people rather than one dose in more people. A simple randomized study would have sorted this out, but this was opposed. They pursued vaccinating young, frontline workers over older people even though the risk of gradient for being older was 10,000 fold, and the risk gradient for being a frontline worker was at about 2.
As initial doses were given out, concerning safety signals emerged. The Israelis documented myocarditis in young men as early as February of 2021.
This administration denied the safety signal initially, and only admitted to it after it was reported in multiple countries and clearly undeniable.
Many of us at the time suggested strategies to reduce the risk, such as separating the doses, or testing lower doses. But these were ignored.
Then the administration pressured social media companies to remove even satirical content critical of vaccination, and they removed content critical of vaccine safety.
By the fall of 2021 it was clear that vaccines could not halt transmission, ergo mandates were prima facia unjust. Throughout 2021 I was critical of passports and mandates.
The administration went forward with mandates in the 3rd quarter of 2021. This was a bone-headed decision, instead of debating this decision in academic conferences, they chose to coordinate with social media companies to suppress criticism.
There is nothing more anti American than government pressuring private companies to remove speech that you doesn't fit your policy goals. It's a violation of the first amendment, and speaks poorly towards the character of these people. The people involving covid policy with the least character are:
Rochelle Walensky
Vivek Murthy
Anthony Fauci
Francis Collins
Andy Slavitt and many others.
Mark Zuckerberg admitting pressure by the administration on Facebook is remarkable. Notably, for all the criticism of Donald Trump, he never pressured social media to remove covid posts he didnt like. Marion Gruber and Phil Krause at the us fda did not resign under his administration, but rather when the Biden administration wanted to push boosters for all.
Letting politicians limit free speech is the single most dangerous thing we face. We should all be concerned with illiberalism among purported liberals.
Vinay, As an academic hematologist who has preceded your arc, it is amazing to me how discovering the evil (I have stopped believing it was incompetence/stupidity -- no one in such numbers can be so stupid) that was foisted on patients leads to discovering the far greater evil pervasive in the aforementioned party -- the abrogation of the First Amendment, the most foundational part of any democratically-oriented government. It turns out these people do not care about health or democracy, even though they are so perverse that they use the words to mean exactly the opposite of what they do mean. They only care about power and control and squashing dissent.
This was the party under which I grew up. Now I fear them with all my life. And I see you are making the same discoveries -- as are truly open-minded people of all persuasions...heavens, even RFK Jr.
Thanks for always being honest and for letting everyone progress along this path with you. It will take all of us doing SOMETHING to save us all, I expect.
Agree that this is massive news. Zuckerberg has admitted the Administration's pressure (coercion is more accurate), but it was ubiquitous across social media platforms and all legacy media companies. The censorship is well beyond covid. It covers anything controversial such as climate ideology, gender ideology, racism ideology, and so on.
The New York Times didn't bother to publish this story, but the Wall Street Journal did. Not sure if the liberal msm is suppressing the story. It probably is because it makes Kamala look bad.
Even so, I hope this starts a cascade of others to step forward to acknowledge the anti-free speech agenda of Biden-Harris.