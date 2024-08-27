In a letter to Congress, Zuckerberg admits the Biden administration pressured him to remove content from Facebook.

Read his own words.

This is probably one of the most concerning things happening today.

One political party believes they speak on behalf of science. Although their predecessor helped developed a covid-19 vaccine in record time (OWS), they were tasked with distributing it.

The distribution was marked with nothing but errors. They pursued two doses in fewer people rather than one dose in more people. A simple randomized study would have sorted this out, but this was opposed. They pursued vaccinating young, frontline workers over older people even though the risk of gradient for being older was 10,000 fold, and the risk gradient for being a frontline worker was at about 2.

As initial doses were given out, concerning safety signals emerged. The Israelis documented myocarditis in young men as early as February of 2021.

This administration denied the safety signal initially, and only admitted to it after it was reported in multiple countries and clearly undeniable.

Many of us at the time suggested strategies to reduce the risk, such as separating the doses, or testing lower doses. But these were ignored.

Then the administration pressured social media companies to remove even satirical content critical of vaccination, and they removed content critical of vaccine safety.

By the fall of 2021 it was clear that vaccines could not halt transmission, ergo mandates were prima facia unjust. Throughout 2021 I was critical of passports and mandates.

The administration went forward with mandates in the 3rd quarter of 2021. This was a bone-headed decision, instead of debating this decision in academic conferences, they chose to coordinate with social media companies to suppress criticism.

There is nothing more anti American than government pressuring private companies to remove speech that you doesn't fit your policy goals. It's a violation of the first amendment, and speaks poorly towards the character of these people. The people involving covid policy with the least character are:

Rochelle Walensky

Vivek Murthy

Anthony Fauci

Francis Collins

Andy Slavitt and many others.

Mark Zuckerberg admitting pressure by the administration on Facebook is remarkable. Notably, for all the criticism of Donald Trump, he never pressured social media to remove covid posts he didnt like. Marion Gruber and Phil Krause at the us fda did not resign under his administration, but rather when the Biden administration wanted to push boosters for all.

Letting politicians limit free speech is the single most dangerous thing we face. We should all be concerned with illiberalism among purported liberals.