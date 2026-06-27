Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kent Miller's avatar
Kent Miller
Jun 27

So many good points, Vinay. And so many places to pivot.

As you point out, what exactly do taxpayers receive for all the science funded?

If there is a return on investment, why don’t private individuals or foundations fund it? America is the richest country in history, and plenty of billionaires are incredibly generous, including funding medicine. Michael Bloomberg, Carl Icahn, Sandy Weill and Ken Langone have all made massive donations to medical schools.

My bet is most of the government funding is wasted, which is why people screamed so loudly about potential cuts and why taxpayers are stuck with the bill.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
Jun 27

Vinay, Your most compelling piece in a very long time. Kudo's.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture