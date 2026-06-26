Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Holman's avatar
Jeff Holman
Jun 26Edited

Academic economics was in the same place in the mid 80s. Fancy econometric models were used to “fix” non-random assignment in observational studies. In 1986 the American Economic Review published a paper by Robert Lalonde where he took known RCT results and pretended they were observational and applied the econometric “fixes”, with disastrous results. This paper was massively influential and spawned a generation of economists who refused to just throw more math at observational studies but instead focused on finding natural experiments. Folks like Anrgist, Card, Krueger, Levitt. That’s now the standard approach taught to undergrads.

Hopefully RCT-DUPLICATE has the same effect - but unlike in economics, medicine has pharma and the press clamoring for spurious results so we shall see.

Reply
Share
3 replies
NotGoingAway🐭's avatar
NotGoingAway🐭
Jun 26

I always appreciate your insights and thoughts. Thank you.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture