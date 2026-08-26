Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
5.04 Jason Arday, Nathan Cofnas and the Decline of University Standards
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5.04 Jason Arday, Nathan Cofnas and the Decline of University Standards

5.04 Jason Arday, Nathan Cofnas and the Decline o…
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Vinay Prasad MD MPH

5.04 Jason Arday, Nathan Cofnas and the Decline of University Standards by Plenary Session

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