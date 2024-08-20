Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
To work for the Harris campaign you have to be 'up to date' on unnecessary boosters
Politicians are often anti-science
Aug 20
Vinay Prasad
Price negotiation does not save money when keep you paying for drugs that don't work
The Biden Administration saves 6 billion and then loses tens of billions with bad drug policy
Aug 18
Vinay Prasad
Tim Walz's COVID policy as Minnesota Governor
Snitch lines, prolonged school closure, and the desire to censor 'misinformation'
Aug 11
Vinay Prasad
Should Doctors Comment about Politics?
John Mandrola kicks the hornet's nest.
Aug 7
Vinay Prasad
Trust in doctors and hospitals is down;
Given the extent of the dishonesty, it is still too high
Aug 6
Vinay Prasad
Vin Gupta for MSNBC
Astonishing errors
Aug 5
Vinay Prasad
A new study in Nature Communications claims COVID vaccines decrease cardiovascular harms. Sadly, the study is not trustworthy.
When scientists fail to report necessary information, trust is lost
Aug 3
Vinay Prasad
When Oncologists Sell Out to Pharma
Patients should look up oncologists on OpenPayments; Docs take money and are strangely not critical
Aug 2
Vinay Prasad
Doing whatever it takes to get ahead
Pete Buttigieg just did it; Do scientists do it too?
Aug 1
Vinay Prasad
July 2024
When Deans Talk Politics
The price of leadership is shutting up not kissing up
Jul 25
Vinay Prasad
My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante is the #1 book of the 21st century per the NYTimes
My book review
Jul 23
Vinay Prasad
JAMA Network Open publishes observational study on topic JAMA published a meta-analysis of RCTs on: Why?
In 2018, the USPSTF recommended against healthy people taking a multivitamin in the pages of JAMA.
Jul 20
Vinay Prasad
