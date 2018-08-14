Join us for an introduction to who we are and what our podcast is about, then stick around for a hard-hitting discussion of evidence-based medicine, randomized controlled trials, sham controls, and broad next-generation sequencing in cancer. Our guest is Adam Obley, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University.
1.01: Introduction and Dr. Adam Obley
Join us for an introduction to who we are and wha…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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