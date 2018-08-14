Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.01: Introduction and Dr. Adam Obley
0:00
-47:25

1.01: Introduction and Dr. Adam Obley

Join us for an introduction to who we are and wha…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Join us for an introduction to who we are and what our podcast is about, then stick around for a hard-hitting discussion of evidence-based medicine, randomized controlled trials, sham controls, and broad next-generation sequencing in cancer. Our guest is Adam Obley, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University.

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