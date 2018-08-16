Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.02: HemOnc Fellowship and Hype in Cancer Medicine with Dr. Jeremy Cetnar
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1.02: HemOnc Fellowship and Hype in Cancer Medicine with Dr. Jeremy Cetnar

In episode 2, we discuss the fellowship program a…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In episode 2, we discuss the fellowship program and then take a deep dive into hype surrounding cancer drugs. Our guest is Jeremy Cetnar, MD from Oregon Health & Science University.

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