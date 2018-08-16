In episode 2, we discuss the fellowship program and then take a deep dive into hype surrounding cancer drugs. Our guest is Jeremy Cetnar, MD from Oregon Health & Science University.
1.02: HemOnc Fellowship and Hype in Cancer Medicine with Dr. Jeremy Cetnar
In episode 2, we discuss the fellowship program a…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes