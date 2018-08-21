Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.03: RWE, Right to Try, Talazoparib, Nivolumab, and Dr. Andrae Vandross
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1.03: RWE, Right to Try, Talazoparib, Nivolumab, and Dr. Andrae Vandross

We're moving to our new format. We begin with a m…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We're moving to our new format. We begin with a monologue of the most noteworthy articles in this week's news. We'll be talking about real-world evidence, Right to Try, talazoparib, and the FDA approval for nivolumab in small-cell lung cancer. In the second half of the show, we'll interview Dr. Andrae Vandross, a community oncologist at UCLA Medical Center.

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