Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.05 Cost and Efficacy of Cancer Drugs, ECHELON-1, Dr. Derrick Tao, and EBM with Dr. Martha Gerrity
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1.05 Cost and Efficacy of Cancer Drugs, ECHELON-1, Dr. Derrick Tao, and EBM with Dr. Martha Gerrity

In this episode we cover the cost and efficacy of…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we cover the cost and efficacy of cancer drugs; review ECHELON-1; interview Dr. Derrick Tao of OHSU about his recent Lancet Oncology paper on poor control arms; and discuss evidence-based medicine with EBM expert and internist at OHSU, Dr. Martha Gerrity.

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