In this episode we cover the cost and efficacy of cancer drugs; review ECHELON-1; interview Dr. Derrick Tao of OHSU about his recent Lancet Oncology paper on poor control arms; and discuss evidence-based medicine with EBM expert and internist at OHSU, Dr. Martha Gerrity.
1.05 Cost and Efficacy of Cancer Drugs, ECHELON-1, Dr. Derrick Tao, and EBM with Dr. Martha Gerrity
In this episode we cover the cost and efficacy of…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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