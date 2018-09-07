Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.06 RELEVANCE, Jenny Gill, and Dr. Catherine Livingston of the Oregon Health Authority
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1.06 RELEVANCE, Jenny Gill, and Dr. Catherine Livingston of the Oregon Health Authority

In this episode we break down the RELEVANCE trial…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we break down the RELEVANCE trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine; discuss big data in observational studies with Jenny Gill, MS; and interview Dr. Catherine Livingston of OHSU, an expert in healthcare policy, on her work with the Oregon Health Authority and state Medicaid.

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