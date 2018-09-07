In this episode we break down the RELEVANCE trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine; discuss big data in observational studies with Jenny Gill, MS; and interview Dr. Catherine Livingston of OHSU, an expert in healthcare policy, on her work with the Oregon Health Authority and state Medicaid.
1.06 RELEVANCE, Jenny Gill, and Dr. Catherine Livingston of the Oregon Health Authority
In this episode we break down the RELEVANCE trial…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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