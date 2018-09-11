In this episode we discuss the USA FDA's recent approval of sunitinib as the adjuvant treatment for patients with resected renal cell carcinoma who are at high risk of relapse. We also interview cardiologist Dr. John Mandrola on new directions forward for evidence-based medicine.
1.07 Adjuvant Sunitinib in RCC, future of EBM with Dr. John Mandrola
In this episode we discuss the USA FDA's recent a…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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