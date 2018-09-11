Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.07 Adjuvant Sunitinib in RCC, future of EBM with Dr. John Mandrola
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1.07 Adjuvant Sunitinib in RCC, future of EBM with Dr. John Mandrola

In this episode we discuss the USA FDA's recent a…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we discuss the USA FDA's recent approval of sunitinib as the adjuvant treatment for patients with resected renal cell carcinoma who are at high risk of relapse. We also interview cardiologist Dr. John Mandrola on new directions forward for evidence-based medicine.

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