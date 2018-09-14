Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.08 Hyperprolific authors, NCCN with Jeff Wagner, and Dr. Renee Dversdal on Ultrasounds
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1.08 Hyperprolific authors, NCCN with Jeff Wagner, and Dr. Renee Dversdal on Ultrasounds

In this episode we discuss hyperprolific authors …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we discuss hyperprolific authors and the recent comment in Nature by JPA Ioannidis, R Klavans, & KW Boyack; NCCN guidelines with fourth-year medical student Jeffrey Wagner; and point-of-care ultrasounds with Dr. Renee Dversdal of OHSU.

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