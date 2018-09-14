In this episode we discuss hyperprolific authors and the recent comment in Nature by JPA Ioannidis, R Klavans, & KW Boyack; NCCN guidelines with fourth-year medical student Jeffrey Wagner; and point-of-care ultrasounds with Dr. Renee Dversdal of OHSU.
1.08 Hyperprolific authors, NCCN with Jeff Wagner, and Dr. Renee Dversdal on Ultrasounds
In this episode we discuss hyperprolific authors …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes