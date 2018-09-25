Today we tackle some cardiologists' opposition to criticizing clinical trials on Twitter, the PACIFIC trial on durvalumab in stage III non–small-cell lung cancer, and the recent paper in Heart: "Percutaneous Coronary Intervention for Stable Coronary Artery Disease" by R.K. Al-Lamee, A.N. Nowbar, and D.P. Francis. We end with an interview on academic medical publishing with Dr. Rebecca Cooney, North American Executive Editor of The Lancet.
1.10 Criticism via Twitter, PACIFIC, PCI for CAD, and Dr. Rebecca Cooney of The Lancet
Today we tackle some cardiologists' opposition to…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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