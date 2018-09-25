Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.10 Criticism via Twitter, PACIFIC, PCI for CAD, and Dr. Rebecca Cooney of The Lancet
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1.10 Criticism via Twitter, PACIFIC, PCI for CAD, and Dr. Rebecca Cooney of The Lancet

Today we tackle some cardiologists' opposition to…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we tackle some cardiologists' opposition to criticizing clinical trials on Twitter, the PACIFIC trial on durvalumab in stage III non–small-cell lung cancer, and the recent paper in Heart: "Percutaneous Coronary Intervention for Stable Coronary Artery Disease" by R.K. Al-Lamee, A.N. Nowbar, and D.P. Francis. We end with an interview on academic medical publishing with Dr. Rebecca Cooney, North American Executive Editor of The Lancet.

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