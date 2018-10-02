We discuss Dr. Califf's comment on the "social media peanut gallery of experts", Dr. Drazen's comment on "research parasites" and his retirement from NEJM, the recent paper in JAMA on long-term follow up for antibiotics as compared to appendectomies, and the paper in JAMA Internal Medicine on the relationship between health-related quality of life and progression-free survival. Finally, we interview Dr. Bishal Gyawali on a variety of topics, including cancer groundshot.
1.11 Peanut Gallery, Research Parasites, Appendectomies, HRQoL and PFS, Dr. Bishal Gyawali
We discuss Dr. Califf's comment on the "social me…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes