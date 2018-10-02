Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.11 Peanut Gallery, Research Parasites, Appendectomies, HRQoL and PFS, Dr. Bishal Gyawali
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1.11 Peanut Gallery, Research Parasites, Appendectomies, HRQoL and PFS, Dr. Bishal Gyawali

We discuss Dr. Califf's comment on the "social me…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We discuss Dr. Califf's comment on the "social media peanut gallery of experts", Dr. Drazen's comment on "research parasites" and his retirement from NEJM, the recent paper in JAMA on long-term follow up for antibiotics as compared to appendectomies, and the paper in JAMA Internal Medicine on the relationship between health-related quality of life and progression-free survival. Finally, we interview Dr. Bishal Gyawali on a variety of topics, including cancer groundshot.

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